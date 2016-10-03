5 Ways to Ease Holiday Stress in 5 Minutes or Less

Ah, the holidays. The most wonderful—and stressful—time of the year. While there are a few ways to get ahead of the stress (like choosing healthy options at the office holiday party or buying holiday gifts earlier in the year to avoid crowds), it still may manage to find its way in. Luckily, there are several ways to deal with stress if it pops up during the holidays. Watch the video for ways you can ease holiday stress and make the most of your time with family and friends.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Take a whiff of citrus: Citrus fragrances can alleviate stress by upping levels of norepinephrine, the mood hormone.

Squeeze a pressure point: Applying pressure to the fleshy part between the finger and thumb can reduce tension in your upper body.

Go tech-free: Constant cell phone buzzes and email keeps us in a perpetual fight-or-flight mode.

Savor a spicy meal: Hot foods trigger the release of endorphins, which are feel-good chemicals.

Get busy: Sex boosts immunity and reduces stress. Have at it.

And, as always, exercise: Workouts can boost your mood for up to 12 hours.