The 15 Best Gifts to Give Your Coworkers for a Zen Office Environment

These gifts promote good office vibes and workplace wellness—plus, you can get them all on Amazon.
When exchanging holiday presents with your coworkers this year, why not gift them something that helps create a positive work environment? It only takes a small token of appreciation to enhance someone's work experience, and good office vibes can boost productivity for everyone, as well as improve your overall health.
With workplace wellness in mind, we rounded up the top gifts to give your coworkers that will create a calming and productive office environment. From greenery for their desk to a cozy blanket scarf, these are the gifts your coworker will actually appreciate. The best part? They're all under $30 and available on Amazon. You might even find yourself adding a few items for your own desk to your shopping cart.
1
Amethyst Crystal Paperweight
This gorgeous stone is the perfect paperweight to make a pile of work appear less daunting.
2
Motivational Quote Art Prints
Chances are your coworker spends most of his or her day confined to their office or cubicle. These cute prints are cheerful and positive, and the gold stamping and thick cardstock keep them from looking childish. This set includes 12 prints, so they can be swapped out once a month.
3
Essential Oil Diffuser
This diffuser is totally office-friendly, thanks to its compact size and whisper-quiet technology. Gift it to a coworker to promote a zen and productive workday. (If you sit nearby, you might reap the benefits, too!)
4
Desktop Shelf Organizer
It’s amazing what a clean desk can do for a person’s mind and mood. This adjustable display shelf allows your coworker to organize his office supplies, display personal items, and make room for whatever the day might bring.
5
Zen Sand Garden
We're guessing you don’t have the budget or space for a real zen garden in your office, so this mini garden will have to do. Your coworker can rake through the sand and smooth it out to clear their mind and press "Pause" during a busy day.
6
Motivational Mouse Pad
A decorative mouse pad is the perfect way to add a touch of inspiration without overwhelming a space. This one has a simple quote and gold dots against a millennial pink background.
7
Succulent Terrarium
Houseplants can reduce stress and improve productivity, so it’s only fitting to gift some greenery to a coworker seeking a calming space. Metal terrariums are a fun alternative to standard pots, and this geometric planter is especially eye-catching.
8
Personal Fan
Show your coworker that you’re a big "fan" of them with this gift. Puns aside, this chic bronze fan is ideal for an office space that gets a bit muggy. Unlike most fans, the power cord allows you to plug into any USB port, meaning it can be hooked it up to a monitor or desktop if there aren't any nearby outlets.
9
Hand Cream
Hand cream is the perfect pampering product for a treat-yourself moment during a hectic workday. Pick a scent you know your coworker is crazy about, or opt for a calm-inducing classic like eucalyptus.
10
Stress-Relief Magnetic Sculpture
This magnetic structure can help reduce stress and promote creativity, and it looks nice on a desk, too.
11
Daily Journal/Notebook
A notebook is an office essential, so why not select one that's colorful and inviting? This graphic notebook delivers a motivational message while serving as a place for your coworker to jot down memos.
12
Blanket Scarf
If your office is chilly, a blanket scarf will help keep your coworker warm. Nobody likes to keep a jacket on indoors, but this cozy scarf can be tied around the neck, wrapped around the shoulders, or draped on a desk chair to be slipped on at a moment’s notice.
13
Bamboo Tumbler
Drinking plenty of water throughout the day is essential, and an insulated tumbler is a must-have. This travel mug comes with a tea infuser and strainer, but can also be used for coffee or cold drinks.
14
Bonsai Tree
Growing (and maintaining) a bonsai tree is said to be a great hobby for stress relief—plus, the more plants in the office, the better your environment looks and feels. This particular tree is an indoor bonsai, so it won’t require as much maintenance as some other varieties.
15
Positive Energy 2018 Calendars
Give the gift of good vibes with this gorgeous calendar from artist Laura Brown. We love that each one is an original letterpress print. Even cooler? It's hand-fed through an antique printing press during production.