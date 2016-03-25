6 Times Celebrities Got Angry in Public (and How They Handled It)

Here's how A-listers manage anger—from supercool to totally over the top.

RELATED: 20 Celebrities Who Battled Depression

Alyssa Milano fires back at Wendy Williams for dissing breast-feeding

Milano stood up to Williams in January after the talk show host said she didn’t want to see women breast-feed in public. Milano’s defense: Breasts are sexual only because we’ve made them that way.

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team demands equal field

After protesting poor conditions on women’s fields to FIFA for months, the U.S. women’s national soccer team canceled a December match rather than risk injury. Point: U.S.A.!

Zendaya calls out Giuliana Rancic for hair insults

Following the Fashion Police co-host’s hurtful joke about Zendaya’s dreadlocks last year, Zendaya fired off an Instagram response calling out Rancic for being offensive. Rancic womaned up and apologized.

RELATED: 7 Times Celebs Embraced Their Natural Beauty

Lena Dunham slams Jezebel for sneaky body shaming

In 2014, the Girls star blasted the website Jezebel for posting unretouched pics from her Vogue shoot: “I don’t understand why, Photoshop or no, having a woman who is different than the typical Vogue cover girl could be a bad thing.” So true.

RELATED: The Top 10 Body Positive Moments of 2015

Jennifer Lawrence roasts reporter's tech etiquette at Golden Globes

During a press conference after the 2016 Golden Globes, Jennifer Lawrence scolded a reporter for interviewing her with his face buried in a phone, telling him he needs to “live in the now.”

Naomi Campbell throws phone at housekeeper

In 2006, model Naomi Campbell allegedly threw a phone at her housekeeper—causing a cut that required four stitches—after accusing her of taking a pair of jeans. Yeow!