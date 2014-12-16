5 Email Habits of Very Productive People

Ping! Check email. Ping. Check email again. Ping. Check. Ping. Check. Ping. Check.

If youâre like most people who sit in front of a computer all day, this probably sounds like you: When youâre not currently replying to an email, youâre looking to see if you have any new ones. Then when something new does come in, you read it, debate how to respond, then deemÂ it too time-consuming for the moment. âIâll get to that later," you think. And if there's nothing new, youâre nervously wondering why. âIs it because my inbox is full?!â So you keep checking back every 15 seconds until something pops upâin the meantime deleting all the junk mail that has since clogged your inbox.

But a life tethered to your emailÂ means those other projects you want and need to doâbe they big reports or personal tasksâcan get postponed by days, weeks, or months. Not to mention, a new Canadian study found hypercheckingÂ your email can make you (surprise!) more stressed. So we asked five people who have a barrage of emails to answer to tell us how they tame their inbox.

Read on for their strategies to deal with the deep, dark email crevasse.

Set designated â€œreply timesâ€

âI do many quick checks of email throughout the day to see if there's something high priority and urgent that has come in, but I only allocate two times a day to fully deal with the email that has accumulated. By batching all of the heavy duty email processing into bigger chunks, I can be much more efficient and reduce the feeling of constantly switching tasks.â

âJacob Bank, computer scientist and co-founder and CEO of the Timeful calendar app

Pick and choose whatâ€™s key

âI respond to priorities as soon as possible, and keep correspondence clear and super positive.Â Knowing that Iâll still never get through all the emails, I prioritize people who are asking for help and opportunities that support my intention. Iâm also not afraid to use the â!â for high priorities or dramatic effect.â

âTara Stiles, yoga instructor, author of the Make Your Own Rules Diet ($25, amazon.com), and W Hotels' fitness partner

Email only the quick things

âEmail works for quick day-to-day correspondence, but when I have something important to discuss or decisions to be made, I pick up the phone. It is always better to hear the person on the other endâthe inflection in their voice. Emails can often be misunderstood.â

âBobbi Brown, makeup artist and Health's contributing beauty and lifestyle editor

Sort all your stuff

âI have found that treating my online mail just like post office mail works wonders. I created folders: Everything from mom folder, workout class folder, celebrity clientele folder, house folder, summer cottage folder, medical folder, kid folders, etc. With emails organized into categories, I can easily do my three stepsâ¦find, take action, or delete. Youâll also need to unsubscribe from junk. The volume of junk email is tremendous and spending time deleting each oneÂ is taking precious time away from you. Finally, prioritize emails that need attention that particular day. I hit reply and drag them to the corner of my desktop if I canât get to them at that moment, otherwise I use my other rule, donât leave an email requestâanswer asap.â

âKathy Kaehler, celebrity trainer, author, and founder of Sunday Set-Up, a healthy eating club

Respondâ€”donâ€™t mull

âI try to respond to emails as soon as I see them because otherwise they can get pushed further down the inbox and may be ignored. I recommend you be responsive but not superfluous. By responding quickly and writing short, non-flowery emails, you can create an image of efficiency and attentiveness. Even short words like "Thanks" or "Got it" will help you build a culture of trust and signal that you are on top of your inbox.â

âRoshini Rajapaksa, MD, assistant professor of medicine at the NYU School of Medicine, Healthâs contributing medical editor, and cofounder of Tula Skincare

