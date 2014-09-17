3 Surprising Reasons You’re Burned Out at Work

You’re so over your job: the endless stream of emails, catty coworkers, unpaid overtime—the reasons go on and on. But a new study published in the journal Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology found it’s not only office problems that wear you down (though on-the-job factors can definitely affect you, too). Here, three other things that may be causing your work burnout:

You’re not getting enough support at home

Feel like you can’t vent to your partner about your day? Turns out having an understanding significant other is just as important as having a supportive boss in preventing work burnout, the Canadian researchers found. If you feel like your partner doesn't get where you're coming from, be it at work or at home, have a sit-down with them and talk about how a little listening can go a long way.

You’re not social enough

And we’re not talking about Facebook. People who had the support of a social network outside the office had fewer mental health issues associated with job burnout, the study also found. So take the time to meet with your friends for coffee or a drink after work, even if you’re not in the mood after long day. And if most of your friends are your officemates, consider joining a social group that syncs with a hobby or pastime (think hiking or reading) that’s well-removed from your work social circle.

You're not taking a lunch break

Well, at least not away from your desk. A separate study from the University of Toronto found that skipping your lunch break can make you less motivated and less productive. Researchers say this habit can drain your psychological energy by lunchtime and doesn't give you time to recharge. So while you may think you’re being an office star by eating your salad at your desk, you may actually feel more sluggish and get less done (potentially leading to later nights on the job). A survey by tech company the Draugiem Group takes it one step further: They found the most productive people got up once every 52 minutes (for 17-minute breaks, but that seems like a bit much). Try starting with an actual lunch break, and go from there.

