The Lung Cancer Breathalyzer, How Slugs Cure Insomnia, and the PMS Bill of Rights

- After years of dealing with those crampy, bloat-y, teary days of the month, we’ve learned what to expect. The new man friend, on the other hand, may not be so accustomed to all the sweatpants and chocolate cravings. Make sure he’s prepared with this PMS Bill of Rights. [The Frisky]
- Can’t sleep? Try a spoonful of sea slug entrails! OK, so maybe Ambien sounds like a safer bet, but back in the day, slugs and other strange insomnia cures worked better than counting sheep. [Mental Floss]
- We’re hoping that with summer ending, it will be easier to kick our frozen yogurt addiction to the curb. But since we’re pretty sure we’ll be craving the delicious and healthy treat year-round, we figured we’d save some money by learning how to make our own fro-yo. With only two ingredients, it couldn’t get much easier! [Sunset]
- While town-hall meetings and congressional debates rage on over health-care reform, one blogger who found relief in public health insurance considers moving to Canada. [Connecticut News]
- The future of Breathalyzer tests may have little to do with drunk drivers: Scientists have created an ultra-sensitive breath sensor to be used with lung cancer patients. Recognizing certain compounds common in a lung cancer patient's breath could help doctors detect the deadly disease in its earliest stages. [Technology Review]
