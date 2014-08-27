New Cigarette-Shaming Ad Slams Celebrities

Truth, the teen-focused anti-tobacco organization, took advantage of the large viewership of Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards by airing a commercial that slams celebrity puffers. The 30-second ad calls out the stars—several of whom, like Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, and Chris Brown, were nominated that night—by displaying a montage of paparazzi photos of them lighting up and slapping them with the label “Unpaid Tobacco Spokesperson.”

The refreshing PSA reminds us—and them—that every time these images are posted, tobacco companies get free marketing. And the commercial isn't only aimed at pop stars and rappers: Other offenders include Orlando Bloom, Kate Moss, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kirsten Dunst, and Kiefer Sutherland.

The soon-to-be-national campaign urges celebrities to quit instead of reinforcing the passé idea that cigarettes are “cool.” It's part of the organization's #FinishIt campaign, which aims to end tobacco use among young people. Just 9% of teenagers smoke but with celebrity support, Truth thinks the number can get down to 0.

Guilting celebs into quitting a harmful habit? Now this is the kind of shaming we can get behind.

