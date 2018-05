It’s common knowledge that smoking and secondhand smoke are major risk factors for lung cancer, as are pollutants and inhaled toxins. But some research suggests that what you eat can also play a role.

For example, studies have linked foods high in saturated fat and processed carbohydrates to an increased risk of lung cancer.

However, unlike cigarette smoke—which should be totally eliminated from your environment for healthy lungs—it's not necessary to completely cut these foods from your diet, says Nicholas Rohs, MD, a thoracic oncologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. People who don't smoke, usually eat healthy, and exercise have a lower cancer risk overall and these foods may not be that harmful in moderation.

"Patients with well-rounded healthy diets and good exercise not only prevent cancer by curtailing weight gain, but also those who are diagnosed [with lung cancer] do better with this lifestyle,” Dr. Rohs notes.