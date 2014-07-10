Carnival Cruise Lines to Ban Balcony Smoking

The "fun ships" are becoming healthier too: Carnival Cruise Lines announced this week that, starting October 9th, it will ban smoking on stateroom balconies, joining an ever growing fleet of companies restricting where guests can light up.

Cigarettes will still be permitted in designated areas—such as certain nightclubs, casino areas, and several outdoor decks. Why the new restriction? According to Carnival’s official statement, the shift comes in response to the “preferences of a majority of our guests.” It also brings Carnival in line with its sister companies Cunard and P&O, which updated their policies last August. Other brands owned by the Carnival Corporation, such as Seabourn and Holland America, still permit balcony smoking.

The T+L Take? After a deadly fire likely caused by a discarded cigarette butt on a balcony on the Star Princess in 2006, nearly every major cruise line has prohibited smoking on private balconies. Don’t be shocked if Seabourn, Holland America, and other holdouts—we’re looking at you, Norwegian—announce their own bans sometime soon.

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure