Several studies have also found that night owls are more likely to have type 2 diabetes than morning people. This may be linked to weight gain, unhealthy behaviors, and getting less sleep overall—but experts also think that just the act of staying up late can affect the body’s metabolism, as well.

“The main role of circadian rhythm is to anticipate what you’re going to be doing at certain points of the day,” says Kristen Knutson, PhD, associate professor of neurology and sleep medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “When there’s a mismatch and you’re not doing what your biology expects at a certain time, your body may not handle it as well; it may not process food or glucose as rapidly, for example.”

In one 2015 study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, men with evening chronotypes were more likely to have diabetes or sarcopenia (a condition in which the body loses muscle mass), compared to men with morning chronotypes.

Female night owls, compared with their early bird counterparts, tended to have more belly fat and a greater risk of metabolic syndrome—a cluster of conditions (like high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and high cholesterol) that increase a person’s risk for heart disease and diabetes.