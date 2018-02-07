Whether you're going through menopause, dealing with a medical condition, or simply sleeping in a too-hot room, dealing with night sweats can take a toll on your well-being. These cooling pillows will help you get the comfortable sleep you need.

There's nothing worse than trying to fall asleep when you're overheated. Whether you naturally run hot, are going through menopause, or are simply trying to stay cool in a bedroom without air conditioning, night sweats can prevent you from getting enough shut-eye—which in turn can take a serious toll on your health. And although investing in cooling bed sheets can make a big difference, the type of pillow you're using is also important. There are countless cooling pillows on the market, but Christopher Winter, MD, medical director of Martha Jefferson Hospital Sleep Medicine Center and author of the upcoming book The Sleep Solution, says not all are created equal. He recommends choosing a bamboo pillow that has a shredded latex filling or a gel pillow if you don't mind the heavier texture.

One type to avoid? "I don't like the gel pads that you place across a pillow," he says. "It feels like you are sleeping on a magazine."

Here are editor-approved pillows will keep you cool even on your hottest nights.