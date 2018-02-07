These Are the Best Cooling Pillows for People Who Run Hot 

Whether you're going through menopause, dealing with a medical condition, or simply sleeping in a too-hot room, dealing with night sweats can take a toll on your well-being. These cooling pillows will help you get the comfortable sleep you need. 

Kathleen Mulpeter
February 07, 2018

There's nothing worse than trying to fall asleep when you're overheated. Whether you naturally run hot, are going through menopause, or are simply trying to stay cool in a bedroom without air conditioning, night sweats can prevent you from getting enough shut-eye—which in turn can take a serious toll on your health. And although investing in cooling bed sheets can make a big difference, the type of pillow you're using is also important. There are countless cooling pillows on the market, but Christopher Winter, MD, medical director of Martha Jefferson Hospital Sleep Medicine Center and author of the upcoming book The Sleep Solution, says not all are created equal. He recommends choosing a bamboo pillow that has a shredded latex filling or a gel pillow if you don't mind the heavier texture.

One type to avoid? "I don't like the gel pads that you place across a pillow," he says. "It feels like you are sleeping on a magazine."

Here are editor-approved pillows will keep you cool even on your hottest nights. 

1
Sleep Whale Bamboo Pillow

Amazon.com

Bamboo's natural fibers help keep you cool and sweat-free until morning. We also love that this pillow is hypoallergenic, has a plush shredded memory foam filling, and is contoured to be ideal for side sleepers.

available at amazon.com $60
2
PharMeDoc Contour Memory Foam Pillow

Amazon.com

If you like your pillows more dense than fluffy, you might try a gel. This one is foam with with heat-resistant cooling gel and a cotton blend cover. And like the one above, it's great for side or back sleepers.

available at amazon.com $30
3
Hypoallergenic Bamboo Pillow

Amazon.com

A shredded memory foam filling prevents this bamboo pillow from falling flat. And there's no contour, making it a good choice for stomach, back, or side sleepers.

available at amazon.com $75
4
Z Shredded Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow by Malouf

Amazon.com

On the go? Get a good night's sleep anywhere in the world (even an airplane) with the miniature Malouf travel gel pillow that has a shredded gel filling and bamboo velour color.

available at amazon.com $22
5
Classic Brands Cool Sleep Ventilated Gel Memory Foam

Amazon.com

This gel memory foam pillow is ventilated for optimal air flow and has gusseted sides, making it another good choice for side and back sleepers.

available at amazon.com $59
6
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow

Tempur-Pedic

This top-of-the-line cooling pillow from Tempur-Pedic is pricey but luxurious, thanks to its 300 thread count cover; a shape that works for back, side, or stomach sleepers; and popular Tempur filling for maximum head and neck support.

available at bedbathandbeyond.com $240
7
Deepsport Cooling Pillowcase

Deepsport.com

Regardless of what kind of pillow you use, the right pillowcase can also make a big difference in regulating your body temperature while you sleep. Dr. Winter likes DeepSport pillowcases, which are antibacterial, hypoallergenic, and have FDA 510(k) clearance for people with atopic dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis.

available at deepsport.com $25
