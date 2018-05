Your body runs on circadian rhythms—patterns in biological processes that repeat every day. And those cadences are controlled by an internal clock.

Where is the body's clock? In the part of the brain called the hypothalamus, above where the optic nerves cross, is a group of about 20,000 nerve cells known as the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN). Influenced by light, it controls your body’s production of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. When light levels are low, like at night, the SCN tells your brain to churn out melatonin, which makes you sleepy.

"The tick and tock of your body clock can really affect your health,” says Michael Smolensky, PhD, cofounder and former director of the Memorial Hermann Chronobiology Center at the University of Texas. Follow these tips for keeping your cycles in sync so you can feel better, boost your immunity, sleep more deeply, and more.

RELATED: 3 Jet Lag Cures That Are Surprisingly Easy