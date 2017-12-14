10 Gifts That Deliver a Great Night’s Sleep

These thoughtful stocking stuffers will help improve your loved one's zzz's.
We all know someone who hasn't gotten a good night's sleep in months. Maybe she's a new parent, or overwhelmed by work stress, or suffers from neck pain that troubles her during the night. The (sleep) struggle is real, which is why we've rounded up the best presents to bring more zzz's. Whether it's a loud neighbor or an Instagram addiction causing sleepless nights, these gifts will drown out the noise—and help her drift off to dreamland, stat.
RELATED: 8 Relaxing Gift Ideas for a Friend Who's Stressed to the Max
1
LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine
Silence all distractions with this two-in-one device that offers 20 different fan sounds and ambient noises she can quickly fall asleep to.
2
Nest Thermostat E
Perfect for that friend who needs the temperature just right when drifting off to sleep. This easy-to-install thermostat can be controlled via the Nest app, so he doesn't have to wait for his bedroom to heat up or cool down if he’s coming home late and jumping straight into bed.
3
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Restless nights taking their toll? This retinol oil will help your insomnia-ridden BFF look less tired by plumping skin and nixing wrinkles and fine lines. She’ll look refreshed as can be—even when she isn’t feeling like it.
4
Nap Plush Eye Mask
There's nothing like an ultra plush eye mask to get you in the mood for bed. He'll love that this one rests comfortably against eyes while blocking out unnecessary light.
5
Charter Club SleepCool 4-Piece Sheet Set
This sheet set is made from temperature-regulating cotton that keeps you cool in summer and warm in winter. Moisture-wicking technology also keeps things dry for the sweaty sleepers among us (hey, there’s no shame it).
6
Bath & Body Works Lavender Chamomile Pillow Mist
With one spritz of this ultra soothing lavender chamomile mist on her pillow, she'll sink into a deep slumber.
7
Sleep Tite Waterproof Mattress Protector
With over 2,000 five-star Amazon reviews, this hypoallergenic and 100% waterproof mattress cover is a winner for anyone who has allergies, asthma, or just runs hot at night.
8
Eccolo Journal
Sorry to say it, but winding down for the night shouldn't involve a smartphone. With this gorgeous journal, you can help encourage your friend to ditch blue light (which is emitted from screens and promotes wakefulness) at least 30 minutes before bed and take some time to jot down how her day went or what she's feeling grateful for instead.
9
Tempur-Pedic Contour Pillow
See you never, neck pain. This contoured pillow will cradle his head and keeps his neck supported, no matter what position he sleeps in.
10
Henri Bendel Jasmine & Bergamot Scented Candle
People who inhale jasmine while they sleep have been shown to sleep better, according to the National Sleep Foundation. If you ask us, this jasmine and bergamot candle by Henri Bendel is the most glam way to get some high-quality zzz's.