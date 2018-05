Dry, flaky nipples. Irritated underboob. Breast skin so itchy you spend half the workday secretly reaching into your blouse to scratch your rack. If you've ever had to deal with these annoying chronic itches, you know how uncomfortable things can be behind your bra. But how common is breast and nipple itching, and what’s actually bringing on your need to scratch? (Apart from annoying underwire, that is.)

It's a complaint many patients bring to her during office visits, says Christine Greves, MD, ob-gyn at the center for obstetrics and gynecology at Orlando Health in Florida. “It’s not the number one concern I hear, but it definitely comes up.”

Lots of factors come into play making your breasts itch, from benign issues like dry skin to serious conditions such as certain types of breast cancer. But even when it's not life-threatening, all that scratching can really cut into your quality of life. We asked doctors to outline for us all the possible causes, then explain easy ways to get rid of this bothersome breast issue.