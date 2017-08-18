Are Skin Tags Harmful?

Some of us have birthmarks, while others have freckles. And some have skin tags, those little protrusions of hanging skin that tend to be soft, smooth, and the same color as the rest of our body. The tags typically show up wherever we have folds of skin, like under the arms or breasts, or on the neck, groin, or eyelids. But what makes someone susceptible to developing skin tags, and are they dangerous to our health? In this video, we answer all of your smart skin-tag questions. Plus, learn how you can get them removed safely.