These Are The Best Moisturizers for Combination Skin

Ever strolled through the skincare aisle at the drugstore and noticed how many products are available for oily skin or dry skin? While there are many options out there for these skin types, there aren't as many specialized products for combination skin, which requires a little bit of everything. If you have combination skin, some areas of your face may be oily (usually in the T-zone), while others tend to be drier (such as on your cheeks). People with combination skin may also develop drier or more oily skin depending on the season and products they're currently using, making it even more difficult to find the perfect skincare fit.
Because of this, treating combination skin can be challenging. When it comes to moisturizers, "I recommend lightweight oil-free creams or gels that contain ingredients beyond moisturizers and humectants," says Texas-based dermatologist Ted Lain, MD.
Also important? Finding a moisturizer that's able to multitask. "Consider purchasing products with sunscreen, barrier-repair abilities, and anti-inflammatory properties to act more like skincare and less like just a moisturizer," says Dr. Lain.
Here, the best moisturizers for combination skin, according to Dr. Lain and other dermatologists.
"With glycerin and ceramide-3, this product effectively moisturizes all skin types. The addition of niacinamide and thermal water helps deliver soothing, anti-inflammatory effects. Broad-spectrum UV allows this product to function as both a sunscreen and moisturizer. Last, but certainly not least, the prebiotic ingredients help to restore and support the skin's microbiome, optimizing its biologic function as a protectant against the environment and pollution.” —Dr. Lain
"This moisturizer contains glycerin and hyaluronic acid, both of which are great for adding hydration to the skin. Additionally, it also contains niacinamide to help even out skin tone." —Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist in the New York City area
"This cream has the highest amounts of vitamins A, C, E and hyaluronic acid in a cream. This also won’t clog pores, is hypoallergenic, and can be used on even the most sensitive skin.” —Jeanine Downie, MD, a dermatologist based in Montclair, New Jersey
"Moisturizing but not too greasy, this product is suitable for combination skin in particular. It is both paraben- and fragrance-free, and contains glycerin and macadamia seed oil, which help to provide hydration." —Dr. Jaliman
"This oil-free moisturizer contains incredible technology to help capture and minimize the appearance of facial oil, while simultaneously delivering glycerin to help hydrate. In addition, broad-spectrum sunscreen ingredients round out this multi-functional product." —Dr. Lain
"Oil-free, lightweight, and formulated for even the most sensitive skin, this moisturizer delivers hydration while also using growth factors to help rejuvenate. This is a perfect choice for those with combination skin who want their moisturizer to help fight the signs of aging, since the growth factors promote cellular repair, increase collagen production, and improve epidermal health." —Dr. Lain
Garnier Moisture Bomb The Antioxidant Super Moisturizer
"People with combination skin prefer a moisturizer that feels non-greasy and lightweight, but is still hydrating enough for the dry areas of the skin. This Garnier moisturizer feels very light, absorbs quickly without a sticky feeling, and is formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin. It also provides broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection against UV damage, and is packed with beneficial antioxidants and Vitamin C and E." —S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, a dermatologist based in Miami, Florida
"For combination skin, I recommend this Neutrogena moisturizer. It's free of parabens, dyes, and harsh chemicals, and fortified with antioxidants and vitamins B, C, and E. It's also rich in coconut oil and olive oil, but doesn't feel heavy on the skin." —Jennifer Chwalek, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City
"Most people with combination skin types tend to be oilier in the T-zone and drier on the cheeks. I recommend the Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2, which contains ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids to help add moisture back to dry, irritated skin." —William Kwan, MD, a dermatologist based in San Francisco
"Combination skin is difficult because it can be acne-prone, but also dry. You need an oil-free, medium-weight moisturizer without heavy ingredients that could block pores or exacerbate acne. One great product for evening is EltaMD's PM Therapy. It is oil- and fragrance-free, so it won't clog pores. It also contains calming ingredients that restore balance, and ceramides to nourish and hydrate the skin." —Jennifer MacGregor, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City