These Are The Best Moisturizers for Combination Skin

Ever strolled through the skincare aisle at the drugstore and noticed how many products are available for oily skin or dry skin? While there are many options out there for these skin types, there aren't as many specialized products for combination skin, which requires a little bit of everything. If you have combination skin, some areas of your face may be oily (usually in the T-zone), while others tend to be drier (such as on your cheeks). People with combination skin may also develop drier or more oily skin depending on the season and products they're currently using, making it even more difficult to find the perfect skincare fit.

Because of this, treating combination skin can be challenging. When it comes to moisturizers, "I recommend lightweight oil-free creams or gels that contain ingredients beyond moisturizers and humectants," says Texas-based dermatologist Ted Lain, MD.

Also important? Finding a moisturizer that's able to multitask. "Consider purchasing products with sunscreen, barrier-repair abilities, and anti-inflammatory properties to act more like skincare and less like just a moisturizer," says Dr. Lain.

Here, the best moisturizers for combination skin, according to Dr. Lain and other dermatologists.

