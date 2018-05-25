12 Reasons You Have Itchy Feet—and What to Do About It

You’re in bed, rolling around, trying to fall asleep, but you can’t stop scratching your itchy feet. The worst, right? You’re in desperate need of a brilliant remedy for itchy feet–fast–and you might also be wondering what causes itchy feet to begin with.

Itchy feet are often nothing more than annoying. But there are several causes of itchy skin that can affect your feet that are linked with more serious health conditions. Alongside that itchiness, you might notice redness or a rash; blisters; dry or scaly areas on the skin; itchy bumps on your feet; and even swelling.

Here are 12 causes of itchy feet to look out for–plus how to stop itchy feet from leaving you tender and uncomfortable.