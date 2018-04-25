10 Ways to Get Rid of Hives Fast

If you haven’t tangled with hives before, you might be alarmed when your face and neckline break out in red or flesh-colored welts, or when your kid comes home from school with an itchy hives rash all over his body. So what do you do? You call the doctor (or text a friend or search the web) to find out how to get rid of hives—fast!

So what is the best hives treatment? And are there natural remedies for hives?

Hives, also called urticaria (ur-tih-CARE-ee-uh), is a raised skin rash that typically lasts for a matter of hours or days. Sometimes it takes up to six weeks to clear as new bumps surface and old ones disappear. Cases that persist for more than six weeks are considered chronic hives.

Hives may be triggered by an allergy to food, medication, insect bites, pet dander, pollen, certain plants, or latex. Some people get hives when they’re stressed out. In children, the itchy rash can be due to a viral infection. Or sometimes a physical stimulus–such as heat, cold, sunlight, exercise, or friction or pressure on the skin–can cause hives to erupt.

The body’s immune system responds to each of these threats by waging a chemical attack. The raised patches that appear on your skin occur when histamine and other chemicals cause small blood vessels in the skin to leak blood plasma (a watery, straw-colored fluid).

In most cases, you can quickly clear up hives with over-the-counter antihistamines. Depending on the severity, duration, and cause, doctors may prescribe other medicines too.

As for home remedies? They won’t stop hives but may “have a soothing effect,” says Luz Fonacier, MD, a spokesperson for the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

Hives usually aren't serious. But whenever someone has hives with wheezing, shortness of breath, tongue swelling, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or lightheadedness, seek emergency medical care. These may be signs of a life-threatening allergic reaction.

If hives are the only concern, follow these basic strategies to get rid of the rash and calm the itch.

