The Best Moisturizers With SPF, According to This Expert Group's Annual Report

On the hunt for the perfect daily moisturizer that hydrates skin and delivers sun protection? The Environmental Working Group (EWG) recently released its annual ranking of the best sunscreen products in different categories, including their favorite moisturizers with SPF. The EWG prioritizes mineral sunscreen ingredients over chemical ones in their annual ranking; so if that's important to you too, any of their top picks would be a good choice for your everyday skincare routine.

Sonya Lunder, a senior analyst at the EWG, spoke to Health about the group's process for ranking each product. "First, we determine the estimated sun protection by looking at the active ingredients," she says. Lunder explains that this helps them predict how well the formula will protect you from the sun’s harmful UV rays, which can increase your risk of skin cancer. The second step involves analyzing each product’s inactive ingredients. Finally, the EWG rates each product on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best.

Here, seven moisturizers with SPF that the EWG gave a 1 ranking. For the full list, visit ewg.org.