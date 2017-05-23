7 Mineral Sunscreens That Are Perfect for the Beach and Sports

Keep your skin protected in the surf and sun with EWG-approved beach and sport sunscreens from the group's annual report.

Long days on the beach, bike trail, or hiking path call for serious sun protection. Luckily, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) recently released its annual ranking of the best sunscreen products, including beach and sports sunscreens that will stay put even on your most active summer days.

The EWG prioritizes mineral sunscreen ingredients over chemical ones in their annual ranking. If that’s important to you too, then these products fit the bill. Sonya Lunder, a senior analyst at the EWG, told Health the beach and sport sunscreens on the group's list underwent a thorough review process before being rated on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best.

Another reason to consider these EWG-approved picks? Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, tells us that mineral sunscreens like these may be a better choice for people with eczema or rosacea, since the ingredients are less likely to irritate sensitive skin.

Here, six beach and sports sunscreens that received a 1 ranking from the EWG. For the full list, visit ewg.org.