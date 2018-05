Dry shampoo is more popular than ever, and for good reason—it helps hair look fresher, longer. The one downside? More product on strands combined with less-frequent shampooing can lead to major buildup on both your hair and scalp. While a good clarifying shampoo can deep-clean strands, scalp scrubs are also beneficial to help keep your scalp healthy while you spritz on the dry shampoo.

"Scalp scrubs are popular because people are using a lot of dry shampoo and not washing their hair frequently," says Jeanine Downie, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City. "Product builds up, and all the sudden you need something more exfoliating to make your scalp clean again."

Not a dry shampoo user? These scrubs are also useful for combating various scalp-related issues, says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist. "Someone who has a peeling scalp, is dandruff-prone, or has seborrheic dermatitis would want to use scalp scrubs to help balance their skin's pH," she explains.

Scalp scrubs may also benefit the overall appearance of your hair. "The 'glow' we talk about when hair is healthy refers to the even spread of the skin's natural oil (called sebum) along the hair shaft," says Ted Lain, MD, a dermatologist in Texas. Scalp scrubs remove buildup and dead skin from the roots, which in turn helps distribute oils on the scalp more evenly.

We asked dermatologists to recommend the best scalp scrubs on the market. Here, their top picks for a healthier scalp and lustrous strands.

