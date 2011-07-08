Burn 100 Calories in 10 Minutes, Smog Linked to Depression, and Foods to Boost Sun Protection

- Researchers have discovered the specific molecule that makes a sunburn so painful. While we still won’t be doing away with sunscreen anytime soon, their findings may lead to a better understanding of how pain works and more effective treatments. [TIME Healthland]
- Want to rock a strapless sundress or a halter-top swimsuit? Define and tone your back and shoulders with these three easy moves. [Fox News iMag]
- During the summer, we know you’d rather be at the beach than at the gym. But exercise doesn’t have to be super time-consuming. Try one of these 20 ways to burn 100 calories in just 10 minutes. [DailySpark]
- A killer playlist is key to finishing strong in a tough workout, but the right soundtrack is also crucial to a satisfying yoga session. Try these meditative melodies. [Vital Juice]
- Kettlebells, TRX, hula hoops—these fun fitness fads are hot right now. But do they have lasting power? Vote for the workout trends you think will stand the test of time. [FitSugar]
- While air quality has improved in recent years, living in one of the cities with the worst air pollution can trigger some serious breathing difficulties. But new research suggests smog may also make cities dwellers depressed. [Vitamin G]
- A recent study suggests that a super-restricted diet could reverse the effects of diabetes. But is eating only 600 calories a day really safe? [That’s Fit]
- Sunscreen aside, are you doing everything you can to protect your skin from the sun? Eating these healthy foods can help! [Fox News Health]