Burn 100 Calories in 10 Minutes, Smog Linked to Depression, and Foods to Boost Sun Protection

July 08, 2011

  • Researchers have discovered the specific molecule that makes a sunburn so painful. While we still won’t be doing away with sunscreen anytime soon, their findings may lead to a better understanding of how pain works and more effective treatments. [TIME Healthland]

  • Want to rock a strapless sundress or a halter-top swimsuit? Define and tone your back and shoulders with these three easy moves. [Fox News iMag]

  • A killer playlist is key to finishing strong in a tough workout, but the right soundtrack is also crucial to a satisfying yoga session. Try these meditative melodies. [Vital Juice]

  • A recent study suggests that a super-restricted diet could reverse the effects of diabetes. But is eating only 600 calories a day really safe? [That’s Fit]

  • Sunscreen aside, are you doing everything you can to protect your skin from the sun? Eating these healthy foods can help! [Fox News Health]

