Drew Barrymore Swears By This 'Amazing' Lightweight Sunscreen That Doesn't Cause Breakouts

Do you find yourself plagued by pimples every time you slather on the SPF? Drew Barrymore can relate.

"I break out from almost every sunblock," the Santa Clarita Diet actress, 43, recently wrote in a post on Instagram. "So I'm like, 'do i want acne or Brown pigmentation?' [sic]. It's always a crappy toss up."

That all changed, Barrymore wrote, when she discovered Elta MD Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Moisturizing Facial Sunscreen ($27; dermstore.com and amazon.com). "It's a lightweight sunscreen with a tiny bit of tint and a good number SPF," she raved, adding that she has been a "longtime fan" of the brand.

She's not the only one: The cult favorite sunscreen has a long list of A-list admirers, including actress Mindy Kaling, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, and model Ashley Graham, who once called it the "best sunscreen ever."

Dermatologists often recommend this superstar SPF, too; the brand made the cut in our roundups of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin, best moisturizers for people with rosacea, best anti-aging products of all time, and others. The formula protects from UV rays with zinc oxide and octinoxate, and also delivers a boost of hydration to skin from hyaluronic acid. The result: a non-greasy, ultra-lightweight finish that shields and moisturizes skin without clogging pores, as Barrymore can attest.