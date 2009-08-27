Red Is For Winners, Troubling Breast Cancer Drug News, and What Britney Spears Can Teach Us About Alzheimer's

Health.com
August 27, 2009

  • A scary new study shows that women who use the breast cancer prevention drug Tamoxifen for more than five years are actually more likely to develop new tumors. The frightening results don’t have doctors 100% convinced, so don’t write off the drug just yet—after all, it has been proven to fight recurrent breast cancer. [The Frisky]

  • Earlier this summer, we found out that tanning beds are bad for us. (Duh.) Activist Lexi Lewis is also spreading the word about the dangers of the fake-n-bake, even though she was once a devotee. Check out her cautionary tale of skin cancer caused by tanning and find out what she’s doing to prevent other girls from making the same mistake. [Lemondrop]

  • Every once in a while, we all have those nights when we just can’t get any shut-eye. But it’s when your lack of z’s becomes a habit that it’s hardest to treat. Don’t wait for sleep problems to become the norm; instead, nip insomnia in the bud. [USA Today]

