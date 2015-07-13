9 Ways to Use Oils in Your Beauty Routine

You've probably noticed that oil has become a super-popular ingredient in all kinds of beauty products from facial moisturizers to hair treatments. Do you find yourself steering clear for fear that they'll leave a goopy, greasy mess behind, especially in warmer weather?

News flash: Using a few drops of oil can provide more beauty benefits than the typical cream-based product you've been using, and it's actually lighter in texture and weight. Plant-based oils are especially ideal for soothing and smoothing your skin to bring out an au naturel glow. An oil is ideal for removing makeup, and you can even use an oil-based shampoo! Read on for 9 nourishing face, body, and hair oils to try out this summer.

RELATED: Secret (Natural) Ingredient: Surprising New Uses for Olive Oil

Facial moisturizer

Try: Privai Clarifying Oil ($38, privai.com)

Use this in place of your daily face moisturizer to combat dryness and help moisture retention. Bonus: you can use it as a massage oil, too. Gently rub one to two drops of this lemon eucalyptus, frankincense, and pink grapefruit-infused oil onto tense muscles for extra relaxation.

Facial cleanser

Try: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil ($28, dhccare.com)

Enriched with olive oil, this lightweight formula won’t clog your pores and completely removes make-up (yes, even waterproof) with ease. Massage a few pumps all over the face to remove debris and rinse off with water.

Photo: courtesy DHC

Body moisturizer

Try: Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Body Oil ($60, sephora.com)

This lightweight body oil leaves your skin feeling hydrated thanks to a blend of argan, soybean, and moringa oils. With infused notes of violet, sandalwood, and vanilla, exactly mimicking the brand's Nirvana fragrance.

Photo: courtesy of Elizabeth and James

Sunscreen

Try: Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($35, nordstrom.com)

Enriched with organic Indonesian nyamplung oil, this oil-based SPF spray protects your skin and hair from free radicals and UV damage, all while keeping dry skin moisturized.

RELATED: 5 Beauty Secrets Using Olive Oil

Photo: courtesy of Clarins Sunscreen

Self-tanner

Try: St. Tropez Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil ($50, nordstrom.com)

A non-greasy and quick-drying formula that provides color and 24 hours of hydration by way of neroli, lemongrass, and grapefruit essential oils.

Photo: courtesy St. Tropez

Cuticle oil

Try: Ciate Marula Cuticle Oil ($17, sephora.com)

Hydrate, treat damaged cuticles, and improve skin elasticity with this marula-infused multipurpose oil.

RELATED: Oil: A Surprising Skin-Smoother

Photo: courtesy of Ciate Marula

Shampoo

Try: Shu Uemura Cleansing Oil Shampoo ($57, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com)

Similar to a face-cleansing oil, this avocado oil-based “shampoo” removes impurities and gives hair softness, moisture, and volume. Mix 1-2 pumps with a splash of water and lather into a foam.

Photo: courtesy of Shu Uemura

Leave-in hair treatment

Try: Sally Hershberger 24K Golden Touch Nourishing Dry Oil ($40, sephora.com)

All you need is a dime-sized amount on damp or dry hair to de-frizz, detangle, and seal split ends. This treatment oil also protects against UV and heat damage.

Photo: courtesy of Sally Hershberger

Tinted lip oil

Try: YSL Volupté Tint-In-Oil ($32, nordstrom.com)

This lip oil will be love at first swipe if you're going for a glow-y, natural, "bitten lip" effect with color that doesn't fade. The lightweight and oil-based consistency makes it effortlessly easy to apply.

Photo: courtesy of YSL Volupté

RELATED: Natural Ways to Get Gorgeous