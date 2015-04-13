5 Warning Signs of Melanoma

There's never a bad time of the year to check your skin for melanoma, but as the weather heats up and we head outside to soak up some vitamin D, it's vital. Plus, you can do it yourself in just five or 10 minutes. All you need to do is memorize these five warning signs of melanoma.

The first photo of every set is normal and the second is suspicious.

Asymmetry

If you drew a line down the middle, the two sides wouldn’t match.

Photo: Skin Cancer Foundation

Photo: Skin Cancer Foundation

Borders

Uneven, squiggly edges can be a sign of early melanoma.

Photo: Skin Cancer Foundation

Photo: Skin Cancer Foundation

Color

Check for subtle shading differences within the mole, or colors other than brown or black, like red or blue.

Photo: Skin Cancer Foundation

Photo: Skin Cancer Foundation

Diameter

A mole 1/4 inch across (about the size of a pencil eraser) or larger should set off red flags.

Photo: Skin Cancer Foundation

Photo: Skin Cancer Foundation

Evolution

Any changes—in size, shape, color or more—can tip you off that something’s going on in there.

Photo: Skin Cancer Foundation

Photo: Skin Cancer Foundation

