5 Foods That Really Make Your Skin Glow

It’s no secret that tanning beds are bad news: Ultraviolet radiation from tanning lamps can lead to premature aging (think wrinkles, spots, and sagginess) and, worse, skin cancer. But if for some strange reason you still need convincing, here's more evidence that you should steer clear of those deadly skin ovens.

According to a recent study published in the Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology, a lit-from-within glow is perceived as more attractive than a sun-kissed glow.

Participants were shown images of faces with high carotenoid (from ingestion of fruits and vegetables) and faces with high melanin (from UV exposure and tanning) and were asked to rate which faces they found more attractive. A whopping 76% of participants deemed the high carotenoid faces more beautiful than the high melanin faces.

There you have it, healthy skin trumps fake-baked skin. Think about it: Would you rather the looks of Snooki or Gisele? Right, I thought so.

So what exactly should you be munching on for healthy radiance? Foods rich in carotenoids, which are pigments that tend to produce a red, orange, or dark green hue. Try these snacks that will help color your skin gorgeous from the inside out.

Carrots

The crunchy sticks also contain skin-loving nutrients and vitamins (A and C), plus have anti-inflammatory properties.

Tomatoes

Also packed with lycopene, an antioxidant that fights free radical damage, tomatoes help ward off dulling sun damage.

Leafy greens

Greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli are also loaded with antioxidants and iron, which has been proven to aid in circulation.

Sweet potatoes

One of the best sources of carotenoids, sweet potatoes are also loaded with collagen- and radiance-boosting vitamin C.

Cantaloupe

The high water content in this sweet melon helps hydrate skin from within, while folic acid helps regenerate cells so skin looks fresh and supple.

