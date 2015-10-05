What to Do When Sex Makes You Itch

Sex is suddenly making me itch. Could I be allergic to my partner?

Vaginal itching is very common and is often the result of easily treatable issues. For starters, if you're using spermicidal or latex condoms, you could be allergic to one of those substances. In that case, the fix is simple: Switch to nonlatex condoms (like those made of polyurethane) that don't contain spermicide and see if your symptoms go away.

Other possibilities: You may have a yeast infection or a sexually transmitted infection, both of which can be exacerbated by sex. Treating the infection should ease the itch. Are you using a new scented soap, lotion, or detergent? That could also be a culprit, as could douching. (Remember: You don't need to douche, ever.) If you're over 40, itchy intercourse may even be a sign of perimenopause, since a decrease in estrogen can lead to the thinning of vaginal tissue.

Your symptoms are probably not the result of a semen allergy, which is very rare. But if you can't rule out another issue, visit an allergist, who can help you determine if you're in the small minority of people who have this allergy.

Health's medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, is associate professor of medicine at the NYU School of Medicine and co-founder of Tula Skincare.

