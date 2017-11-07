This Site Tells You Everything You Need to Know About Your Vagina's Rights

Real talk: Health insurance is really confusing. And with the future of Obamacare looking shaky, the free preventive services women have had access to since the Affordable Care Act went into effect—like zero-copay birth control, STD testing, and breast cancer screening—are under attack.

So last week, the team behind the women's healthcare app Tia launched vaginabenefits.com—a digital space where women could easily learn their vagina rights: in other words, what sexual health services they are entitled to based on their state and insurance status. Accessible and adorable (yep, they have emojis), the site lists out the services the Affordable Care Act made available to anyone with insurance and a vagina.

RELATED: This Viral Hashtag Illustrates How the New Healthcare Bill Affects Women

To see how sexual health coverage could change if Congress ended Obamacare, users can tap the site’s interactive map, select their home state, see how the state ranks in terms of women's health services, and read an explanation of how many of these benefits will get the ax if Obamacare is rolled back or killed off totally.

The site isn't all talk and no action—it offers ways women can join the #MyVaginaMyRights fight. Among them are signing up for health insurance before open enrollment ends on December 15, and encouraging their employers to keep offering free sexual health services and benefits in their 2018 plans. For your vagina's sake, find out where your state stands.