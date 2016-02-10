Spice Up Your Sex Life With 5 Different Types of Lube

Yes, lubricants are often recommended to women dealing with vaginal dryness, is often brought on by stress, medications, or the drop in estrogen that happens post-childbirth and just before menopause. But even if you don't think you "need" lube, that doesn't mean you you shouldn't try it. You may be surprised at how the extra slipperiness makes you feel even friskier. "Use lube liberally in the vagina, on the vulva and vaginal opening as well as on the penis just prior to intercourse," says Alyssa Dweck, MD, assistant clinical professor OB/GYN at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Turn up the heat with Dr. Dweck's favorite motion lotions in each category.

You want...an all-purpose lube

Try: A water-based lubricant, like Astroglide Personal Lubricant ($12; drugstore.com)

Water-based motion lubes are cheap, easy to use, and are safe to use with sex toys and condoms. Water-based lubes may not last your entire sex session, so don't be afraid to re-apply midway through.

You want...a lube for sensitive skin

Try: An organic lubricant, like Good Clean Fun Personal Lubricant ($8; drugstore.com)

Organic lubes are ideal for anyone who has sensitive skin or simply wants to avoid chemicals, says Dr. Dweck. This formula is made with aloe, is paraben-free, and is safe to use with latex condoms and silicone toys.

You want...a long-lasting lube

Try: A silicone-based lube, like Replens Silky Smooth Personal Lubricant ($17; drugstore.com)

Silicone-based lubricants are thicker than water-based, and provide the silky feeling you crave throughout even marathon romps. And if you want to experiment in the shower or tub, silicone's your best bet, since it won't wash off. The one downside: you can't use silicone-based lubes with silicone sex toys. Silicone-on-silicone causes a reaction that will degrade the device over time.

You want...a long-lasting lube you can also use with toys

Try: A hybrid lubricant, like Sliquid Organics Silk Lubricant ($36; amazon.com)

Hybrid lubricants are both water- and silicone-based, and are often referred to as "silk." These are compatible with silicone toys ”the silicone content is too low to damage them” and are also safe to use with latex condoms. This formula from Sliquid Organics has an added bonus of being glycerine- and paraben-free.

You want...an all-natural alternative

Try: An organic coconut oil, like Barlean's Organic Virgin Coconut Oil ($29; drugstore.com)

The sweet smell of coconut oil may be enough to enhance your experience in the bedroom. Dr. Dweck recommends using it as a massage oil, and you can also apply it down there but do so at your own risk. It's not safe to use with condoms because it may degrade the latex. (Repeat: You cannot use coconut oil with condoms!)

