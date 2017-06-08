5 Sexual Health Rules Gynecologists Break

In 2014, the American College of Physicians concluded that routine pelvic exams (with speculum and bimanual exam) in average-risk women without symptoms aren’t necessary. (The recommendation did not apply to Pap smears.)

Why Doctors Break It: Disease symptoms aren't always obvious. Take uterine cancer: The first clue tends to be irregular bleeding, which patients may not always realize is a problem, says Dr. Streicher. Regular exams also help track changes. If your gyno finds what she suspects to be a benign uterine fibroid, for example, she should still monitor it to make sure it doesn’t grow over time. As Dr. Streicher puts it, someone needs to keep tabs on what’s going on down there. “If your gyno doesn’t look in your vagina, who else will?”