Moms of Twins May Live Longer, the Viagra Condom, and Calorie Camera Tracks Kids' Lunches

Health.com
May 13, 2011

  • With more mouths to feed and more diapers to change, you might think mothers of twins would be forced to push their own needs to the side. But a new study suggests moms of multiples may actually be healthier than the general public. [Fox News Health]

  • A first-of-its-kind program launched in Texas this week. Elementary school students’ lunch trays—and later their leftovers—will be photographed by a computer program that will analyze how many calories the kids ate, in an attempt to improve eating habits. [HuffPo]

  • First, she told us she likes to garden naked, now she’s raving about a book on orgasmic birthing. Can we just go back to the Clueless days? [LilSugar]

  • Can’t get yourself to the gym? Start thinking about exercise as a necessity—like brushing your teeth! [That’s Fit]

