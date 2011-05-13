Moms of Twins May Live Longer, the Viagra Condom, and Calorie Camera Tracks Kids' Lunches

- It’s easy to lose track of when you should replace your mattress. Here are five ways your body is telling you it’s time. [FitSugar]
- With more mouths to feed and more diapers to change, you might think mothers of twins would be forced to push their own needs to the side. But a new study suggests moms of multiples may actually be healthier than the general public. [Fox News Health]
- A first-of-its-kind program launched in Texas this week. Elementary school students’ lunch trays—and later their leftovers—will be photographed by a computer program that will analyze how many calories the kids ate, in an attempt to improve eating habits. [HuffPo]
- First, she told us she likes to garden naked, now she’s raving about a book on orgasmic birthing. Can we just go back to the Clueless days? [LilSugar]
- Research says you don’t necessarily need to stretch pre-workout, but face it, it feels pretty darn good. Here are three important times of the day to work on that flexibility. [Vitamin G]
- Make a weekend breakfast feast that only feels indulgent with these seven perfectly healthy pancake recipes. [DailySpark]
- Can’t get yourself to the gym? Start thinking about exercise as a necessity—like brushing your teeth! [That’s Fit]
- Condoms often aren't used properly, or as often as they should be. Could a new product, dubbed the Viagra condom, encourage safer sex? [TIME Healthland]