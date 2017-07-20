9 Things to Know About Birth Control Now

"Oral contraceptives offer a multitude of benefits beyond plain old birth control," says Shree Chanchani, MD, an ob-gyn at NYU Langone Medical Center. The pill may help fight off:

Acne: The pill lowers androgens, a group of male hormones that stimulate your skin to produce sebum (or oil) that clogs pores.

Ovarian cysts: If you’re not ovulating (thanks to the pill), it’s less likely these fluid-filled sacs will develop.

Facial hair: By regulating hormone levels, the pill can reduce hair growth on the chin and chest.

Fibrocystic breast changes: Also by tweaking hormones, the pill can reduce painful symptoms of fibrocystic breasts.

Menstrual cramps: Oral contraceptives thin the lining of the uterus, which leads to less menstrual bleeding and less intense uterine contractions.

Iron-deficiency anemia: Because it reduces blood loss during periods, the pill may help treat anemia.

Some cancers: Women on the pill reduce their risk of colon cancer by 14 percent and endometrial cancer by 43 percent, per a 2013 study. And taking the pill for five years lowers risk of ovarian cancer by 50 percent