8 Gifts You Should Buy Your Vagina

If picking out the perfect gift for someone is an expression of love, who—er, what—better to shop for than your vagina?
The vagina (and let's not forget the vulva) is a miraculous example of the wonders of human anatomy, and while yours likely won't get any literal time in the spotlight, it definitely deserves to be showered in praise.
And gifts. Yep, physical gifts. Your vagina would be lucky to receive any of these.
"It's important to remember the vulva is skin," says Taraneh Shirazian, MD, assistant professor in obstetrics and gynecology at NYU’s Langone Medical Center. "If you have sensitive skin, then things you put on or around that area topically can make you feel uncomfortable, cause a reaction, or cause itching." That includes underwear, she says, and if your vagina feels uncomfortable, it may actually just need new undies. We like this sporty pair from Under Armour, which will also keep your vulva dry during workouts, since soggy panties are one of your vagina's worst enemies.
"Paying attention to all that goes in and around the vagina is part of vaginal health," Dr. Shirazian says, and that includes what you're washing with. Scented soaps can irritate that most sensitive of skin. (And don't even get us started on the problems with douching.) Mild, unscented soap like this gently cleansing olive oil-based bar is all you need—and only use it on the outside!
Your vagina wants to be washed gently, and it also wants you to wash those new undies gently, too. Yep, even detergent or fabric softener can irritate your lady parts. "If you notice you're always uncomfortable or itchy, I would overhaul everything lifestyle-wise: different underwear, different fabric softener, different soap, everything," Dr. Shirazian says. This Seventh Generation formulation is made of 96% plant-based ingredients and is free of dyes and synthetic fragrances.
This is one of the highest-rated vibrators on Amazon, with a five-star review percentage of 75%, which means it's at the top of your vagina's pleasure list. Also good: it's 100% waterproof, has eight different intensity levels, and a two-year warranty.
Addicted to your Fitbit? Let your vagina in on the fun. The Elvie is essentially a fitness tracker for Kegels, the famed pelvic-floor strengthening exercises that can aid bladder control and even help you achieve more intense orgasms. Your vagina deserves it.
The Elvie syncs up with your smartphone, so while it's nestled inside you (you slip it in just like you would a tampon), you follow along with the app guiding you through your south-of-the-border workout. Your vagina can work itself up to an Advanced Kegeler—and you can track your progress from week to week.
If your vagina gets anxious about period leaks, gift it a pair of undies that take the mess out of that time of the month. Thinx is known for their "underwear for women with periods" (in other words, most of us). The ultra-wicking undies are available in a range of stylish cuts and provide trusty backup to your feminine hygiene products—or can even replace tampons and pads depending on your flow (and bravery).
Speaking of flow: If your vagina is at all concerned about the more than 10,000 pads or tampons you're both going through in your lifetime together, maybe it's ready for a big step—a menstrual cup. These silicone or rubber cups sit inside your vagina or up near your cervix and collect period blood instead of absorbing it, so all you have to do is empty, wash, and reuse. You can leave 'em in for up to 12 hours, and you can even have sex with one in.
For those PMS or menstrual days when your vagina isn't in the mood for a trip to the drugstore, subscription boxes for your period will make your vagina a happy camper. There are lots to choose from, and most send you a monthly package full of feminine hygiene products, plus sweets, art, tea, and much-needed pain meds that can help make your days riding the crimson tide slightly less unpleasant. Some, like those from Bonjour Jolie, even include fun and relaxing treats to pamper yourself with, like jewelry or bath bombs.