Yes, You Can Have an Orgasm While Working Out

If youâve been lacking gym motivation lately, hereâs some news that mightÂ boostÂ your drive: Itâs possible to have an orgasm duringÂ exercise.

Yes, you read that correctly.Â In fact, thatâs exactly what happened to Sports Illustrated model Jessica White during an especially sweaty sesh: âI was doing these squats one time, and I was like, âOh my God, this is orgasmic,'â she said in anÂ interview with Bikini.com last week.âMaybe I was squeezing and doing my kegels, I donât know what it was, but I had to go to the bathroom.â

White then confirmedÂ that she did,Â actually, know what it was: a full-blown orgasm.

While White'sÂ pleasure-fueled workout may seem too wild to be true,Â orgasms during exercise,Â often referred to as âcoregasms,â are totally a thing. A study published in the journal Sexual and Relationship Therapy back in 2011 exploredÂ the phenomenon.

The researchers surveyed 530 adult women. Among the participants, 124 reported they'd had anÂ exercise-induced orgasm (EIO) and 246 said theyâd experienced exercise-induced sexual pleasure (EISP).

What we wanted to know: Which moves wereÂ most orgasmic?

Among theÂ EIO group, 51.4% of the womenÂ said they climaxed duringÂ ab exercises(!), while others cited weight lifting (26.5%), yoga (20%), biking (15.8%) and hiking orÂ running (13.2%).

In the free-response section of the survey, many women credited the the captain's chairâa piece of gym equipment on which you grip handles to support your arms and back against a frame,Â while you repeatedly lift your your legs.

While you might guessÂ the study participants'Â stimulating workouts were sparked by sexy thoughts, the womenÂ reported that they were not fantasizing prior to the big O.

âThese data are interesting because they suggest that orgasm is not necessarily a sexual event, and they may also teach us more about the bodily processes underlying women's experiences of orgasm," said lead author Debby Hebernick, PhD, a sexual health educator from The Kinsey Institute in a press statement. It's still unclear what causes these extra-satisfying workouts, but Hebernick hopes her researchÂ will help normalize the concept of so-called coregasms. (She publishedÂ a book last year calledÂ The Coregasm Workout.)

For now, the takeaway is thatÂ if youâve had an orgasm during a gym sesh, youâre not alone (also: lucky you!).Â And even if you haven't, research suggestsÂ that exercise can make youÂ feel more desirable andÂ increase yourÂ arousal. Talk aboutÂ fitspiration.