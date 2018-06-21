There’s Now a Blanket Designed Specifically for When You’re Having Period Sex

Period sex has lots of benefits—the fact that it feels good is at the top of the list. But we get why many women just aren't fans of it, considering that it can leave you with a pile of bloody bed linens to wash.

To alleviate that stress of dealing with a mess, THINX has released a new blanket specifically designed for having sex during your flow. Best known for their period-proof underwear, the brand is hoping to eliminate the anxiety involved with getting intimate during that time of the month—as well as any embarrassment or shame.

“So many people are made to feel afraid or ashamed of having sex on their period,” said Maria Molland Selby, CEO of THINX, in a press release. “But the truth is that period sex is totally safe and natural. In fact, orgasms release hormones that can sometimes help ease the pain of menstrual cramps.”

Selby is right about the pain-relieving potential of having an orgasm. As for other health bonuses of getting it on during shark week, these include extra lubrication and less worry about birth control (though for the record, it is still possible to get pregnant at this time.)

“It always amazes me how few people take advantage of sex during their period,” Aline P. Zoldbrod, a psychologist and sex therapist based in Boston, previously told Health. “Sex makes you feel good, plus, I think it’s the best thing in the world for your cramps.”

The new blanket looks like a regular soft and cozy blanket, but it comes with some pretty cool features. One side has THINX's signature four-layer technology to absorb fluids, and the other side is made from a lilac-colored satin fabric with red stitching. Like the brand's underwear, the blanket is washing-machine safe. Each blanket retails for $369 and will be available at periodsex.me on June 22.

“We hope that the introduction of our sex blanket drives a new kind of conversation around period sex; one that encourages people not to feel shame or shy away from the human body during their period,” Selby added. “This is more than a blanket, this is another opportunity to bust through yet another period taboo and to open a much needed dialogue about period sex and sex generally.”