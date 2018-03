When emojis first hit the digital sphere, sexting got a lot more fun. And as our phones became more advanced, so did emojis. These cheeky little icons multiplied in number and took on new double meanings—allowing us to communicate our naughtiest desires and spice up our sex lives by just pressing our thumbs to a few keys.

With so many options to choose from on your iPhone emoji keyboard, how do you know which is the right one to convey your juicy message? Use our go-to guide to the sexiest emojis, what they mean, and how they can ignite your sex life.