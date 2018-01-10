5 Sex Toy Trends That Will Be Big in 2018—Plus the Best Devices For Each 

Find out what the buzz is all about.
Leave it to Lovehoney, the UK brand that sells vibrators, handcuffs, and lubes galore, to forecast the most popular sex toy trends for 2018. The company recently released predictions for the sexy devices that will hit big this year, including luxury toys, men’s toys, toys for people in long-distance relationships, massage wands, and toys for anal play.
Not sure you're into toys? Think of them as a way to try out new moves and discover new sensations. “Sex toys really expand the erotic horizons for people because there are so many different types of devices and ways to use them,” Holly Richmond, PhD, a Los Angeles–based sex therapist, tells Health.
To help you hop on the sexy trends—either solo or with a partner—we’ve rounded up a toy from each of the categories Lovehoney thinks will pop off this year. Here are five of the hottest devices on the market, plus insight on how each can take your O to the next level.
Luxury toys: Clitoral Vibrator
Consider this compact clitoral vibrator your gateway sex toy. “Toys like these are often a great introductory tool for women who haven’t had a lot of experience using adult pleasure products,” says Richmond. “Since it’s so compact, it covers the whole clitoral area, so you don’t have to move around a lot to find the right spot.” Couples can also use the toy during intercourse, with either partner holding it against the clitoris for extra pleasure.
Men’s toys: Prostate Vibrator
Not sure what this one is? You might be hearing a lot about it in the coming year. "I really do see this as a trend right now,” Richmond tells us. “It seems like men are enjoying opening up the sexual experience so it’s not just about the penis.” Why prioritize the prostate? There are tons of nerve endings there, she says, so vibrators and massagers designed to stimulate the area are super popular, both for men engaging in solo play or with their partner.
Long distance toys: We-Vibe Jive
Welcome to 2018, where you can find sex toys that connect to your smartphone, letting you and your partner pleasure each other from across the globe. Toys like the We-Vibe Jive sync up with an app, so you can change the intensity or rhythm of your SO’s device from anywhere. Distance-friendly devices aren’t only for far-away fun, though. “The We-Vibe Jive can also be used during sexual play when partners are together,” explains Richmond. “This is a wearable vibrator that inserts into the vagina but also covers the clitoris. Since the partner slides in under it, he gets stimulation on the top of his penis as well.” Everyone’s happy.
Massage wands: Magic wand
Massage wands were originally designed for—you guessed it—massage. “Some people feel an immense amount of pleasure by using them on their feet, their shoulders, their back,” says Richmond. But we're loving the fact that this standby sex gadget is making its way back into bedrooms again. “Of course you can also use this tool for erotic play, including external clitoral stimulation.”
Anal play: Booty Plug
Intrigued by this one? Apparently lots of women are too. “I’ve been hearing that women are liking butt plugs, especially during penetrative sex,” says Richmond. “It provides a full feeling and pleasurable nerve sensations both in the rectum and vagina.” If you’re thinking of plugging into this trend, be sure to stock up on lube.