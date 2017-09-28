Guys Are Getting Botox in Their Balls to Enhance Sex (for Both Partners)—But Does That Really Work?

Few drugs have more varied applications than Botox. Aside from its FDA-approved uses to ease crossed eyes, chronic migraines, excessive sweating, neck spasms, overactive bladder, and, of course, crow’s feet, it is used off-label to battle depression and cold hands.

The latest off-label use that’s been gaining attention has been dubbed “Scrotox.” As in, Botox injections into a guy’s scrotum.

Nuts, right?

But what was good for a laugh just a few years ago is apparently now a thing among millennial men seeking testicles that look smoother, sweat less, and hang lower and look larger. It’s even touted to enhance sex (for both partners). How? Apparently, with freer-swinging balls, more scrotal skin comes into contact with a partner’s skin, thus enhancing sensation and pleasure. Plus, having “the testicles of the bulldog” (in the words of one purveyor of Scrotox) may help a guy channel his inner alpha, thereby boosting confidence. In an age in which vaginal rejuvenation is big business, it seems only fair that the boys come in for some cosmetic love, too.

The procedure is relatively straightforward: The scrotal sack is cleaned, a topical anesthetic applied, and then the needles work their magic. Costs range from $500-$1,000 and beyond per session, with results lasting about four months. Aside from the usual caveats applied to Botox injections (such as the neurotoxin inadvertently spreading to surrounding tissue), some experts warn of potential affects on sperm count. Since Scrotox is done off-label on a strictly cosmetic basis, there is no research available on the effectiveness or long-term safety of the procedure.

But the question remains: Are lower-hanging ‘nads really what guys, and gals, want?

I figured it was worth a try, so I made an appointment for an injection with…

Yeah, no.

But I did call up sexual medicine expert Lauren Streicher, MD, associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, for her take.

“Since when did guys want longer, baggier, saggier scrotums?” Dr. Streicher mused.

But could Scrotox, and the smoother, freer-swinging balls that result, enhance a woman’s pleasure?

The short answer: unlikely.

“From a gynecologist’s point of view, female pleasure during sexual activity is generally from anything that enhances clitoral stimulation. Having a stretched-out scrotum does not enhance clitoral stimulation," she explained. "That said, if the guy with the stretched-out scrotum is holding a nice vibrator… then maybe we’ve got something.”