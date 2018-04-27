This Just In: Royal Wedding-Themed Sex Toys Are Now a Thing

if you're not jetting to London for the royal wedding on May 19, here's another way you can celebrate. Lovehoney has just released two limited edition gadgets the we never knew the world needed: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry–inspired sex toys. For $12, you can get your hands on one (or both) of these vibrating playthings.

The two products available are the Lovehoney Royal Wedding Vibrating Love Ring and Lovehoney Markle Sparkle Royal Wedding Vibrating Finger Ring. If you think the idea of these products is hilarious, wait until you read their descriptions.

Lovehoney Royal Wedding Vibrating Love Ring

“To celebrate the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales to Rachel Meghan Markle, one is delighted to present Lovehoney’s Commemorative Royal Wedding Love Ring. With its powerful single speed vibrations, everyone’s a Windsor.” Hee hee.

Lovehoney Markle Sparkle Royal Wedding Vibrating Finger Ring

“I give you this ring as a symbol of my commitment; to honor, tease, and please you with orgasms all night long. Slip this Royal Wedding finger vibe onto your or your partner's hand to begin the blessed vibrations and send your body into orgasmic bliss.”

May 19 is just around the corner, and Lovehoney is definitely looking to honor the occasion. These are definitely creative, but something tells us the Queen won’t be giving these sex toys her seal of approval with a royal warrant.