5 Oral Sex Positions That Make It Easy for You to Have an Orgasm

No disrespect to penis-in-vagina intercourse, but penetration is not the easiest route to an orgasm for most women. What move is more likely to lead to an amazing O? Oral sex—receiving it, that is.

Research bears this out. In one 2016 study, nearly 70% of women described receiving oral as "very pleasurable." It's not hard to guess why. The direct clitoral stimulation oral offers is one benefit; a third of women said that they need this kind of touching to reach climax, according to a 2017 study from the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy.

RELATED: 5 Real Women Reveal the Sex Positions That Always Make Them Orgasm

Oral sex also results in extra wetness, and then there's the physical comfort of getting rather than giving. No wonder so many women love it—and why their partners love doing it. “Oral sex involves both indirect and direct clitoral stimulation,” says psychologist Megan Fleming, PhD, a sex therapist and marriage counselor in New York City.

While you might have a go-to position for enjoying oral, trying new poses can trigger more intense sensations and make you feel even sexier and more empowered. Here, Fleming suggests five to add to your bedroom rotation.

Reclining back on the bed

Lying on your back while your partner's head is between your legs is 100% about your pleasure; you can close your eyes and conjure up a fantasy, as well as hold your partner's head to feel more connected (or to steer him exactly where you want his mouth to go).

However, if you’re self-conscious about receiving and feel super exposed, Fleming suggests putting on a blindfold (or a sleep mask) when your partner goes down. “One, it helps you lose yourself more in the experience. Two, when you cut off your sense of sight, it heightens your other senses,” says Fleming. You may find that it feels even more intense, especially as your self-awareness slips away and you get lost in the moment.

RELATED: Real Women Share Their Go-To Masturbation Techniques

Propped up by a pillow

“Good sex and oral sex are all about the angles,” says Fleming. “Certain positions give you more direct clitoral stimulation." Fleming recommends this simple way to switch up the angle and sensation: putting a pillow under your butt. That tilts your pelvis, giving your partner more access to your vulva, clitoris, and vagina. It may even be more comfortable for him too, so he can go on for as long as you want him to.

On all fours

Get into the doggy-style position and hover a few inches above your partner’s face, your legs either spread or tight together. “This allows you to move closer or further away and shift the sense of pressure you may feel from their tongue,” says Fleming. Essentially, you’re more in control. Plus, “it’s a great inner thigh workout, too,” she adds.

Classic 69

This one requires some technique, but the payoff is worth it, and it's thrilling to be able to pleasure your partner while he's pleasing you, says Fleming. The 69 position can be done in several different ways; the trick is to find a specific pose that works for you—such as 69 when you're both on your sides holding each other's legs, or 69 with one partner on top of the other.

RELATED: 3 Things We Can Learn From Women Who Orgasm Every Time

Standing against a wall

Standing with your back pressed up against a wall (or standing and gripping a chair for support) can make you feel dominant and empowered, as your partner squats or rests on his knees below you. It can take time to get comfortable with this position, but it'll feel incredible as your partner grips your hips and butt for leverage and is surrounded by the sexiest parts of your body.