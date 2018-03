When you first met your partner, there was electricity, there was passion, and there was sex—lots of it! Now, it’s a challenge to remember the last time you were naked together. “Virtually all relationships go through some sort of tapering-off period, typically after 6 months to a year,” says San Francisco-based licensed marriage and family therapist Vanessa Marin. In a National Institutes of Health study that followed couples over 30 years, a whopping 75% reported a decline in bedroom activity over time.

While there are dozens of reasons for lack of lust—from illness to stress to scheduling—the truth is that sex is healthy for body and mind and builds closeness, intimacy and a sense of partnership in your relationship. A 2013 study in the journal Sex and Marital Therapy found that women who are sexually satisfied report higher levels of overall wellbeing than women who aren’t getting the same satisfaction. We invite you to recognize the real-life obstacles to your healthiest, most fulfilling sex life, so you can find ways to overcome them.