The 5 Coziest Sex Positions for Chilly Nights

When temperatures drop and snowflakes start to fall, there’s no place like home. To be exact, there’s no place like your bed. Preferably with your partner. Snuggling. But don’t let the weather outside keep you from peeling off your PJs inside. As long as you get busy in the right positions, sex can help warm you up from the inside out.

Take it from Nicole Tammelleo, a psychotherapist specializing in sexuality and women’s health at the Maze Women’s Sexual Health center in New York City. “Certain sex positions can definitely generate more body heat than others,” she says. “The key factors are how much skin is touching and how fast you’re moving.”

Another upside of skin-to-skin contact? It may prompt your system to produce more of the feel-good hormone oxytocin. “And some people say oxytocin gives you a better chance of having an orgasm,” says Tammelleo. Sign us up.

Here, Tammelleo shares five sex positions that generate lots of body heat, so you can stay snuggly as you hook up with your SO this season. Sensual extras, such as heated blankets or warmed-up coconut oil for a pre-sex massage, are always welcome too!

Lay down doggy

While traditional doggy style provides almost no direct skin contact except at the pelvis, this modified version makes it easy for partners to stay close and cozy.

"Start in doggy position, then lower the top half of your body down onto the bed, so your butt is sort of sticking up in the air a bit," advises Tammelleo. “If this is uncomfortable, put a pillow underneath your pelvis. Next, have your partner lower his torso so it’s pressed on top of your back as he enters from behind.”

Still chilly? Try intertwining your legs and thrusting quicker. The more contact and friction, the hotter things will be between the sheets.

Snuggly spoon

Spoon-style sex is the perfect pose for cold nights because your bodies are wrapped tightly together, with his front warming up your back, butt, and shoulders, says Tammelleo. It's comfortable and lazy, and you can drape a blanket over your bodies to build extra heat. Added bonus: The little spoon gets to feel cozy as she’s cradled by the big spoon. Come for the climax, stay for the snuggle.

Lotus blossom

Don’t worry, you and your partner don’t need to be yogis to pull off the lotus position. A cross between cowgirl-style action and a bear hug, lotus begins with your partner sitting cross legged (or as close to it as is comfortable, if flexibility is an issue). Then you sit on top of him, guiding his penis inside you and then closing you arms and legs around him.

“Lotus is great because again, the whole chest, from the pelvis up, is connected,” explains Tammelleo. That level of skin-on-skin contact will bring you two to a slow boil.

Wintertime woman on top

The woman on top position puts you in the driver's seat, but it also leaves your body exposed—no fun if cool air in the bedroom is giving you goosebumps. Turn up the heat with this modification: After you get in position, lean forward so your torso is pressed against your partner, your arms gripping his shoulders or stretched out over his head. “It’s easiest if you guide him inside you while you're upright, then lean over so the front of your body is against his as you move,” says Tammelleo.

From there, your partner can wrap his arms around your back so you both feel extra connected, and your mouths are close enough for lots of warm kisses. Tangling your legs and playing footsie will create even more sparks.

Shower power

A winter chill in the bedroom isn't just a mood killer. “Being cold can make it harder for a man to get an erection, and it might also cause a woman’s vaginal lubrication to dry up a bit,” explains Tammelleo. A playful way to get around this? Get out of bed, jump in the shower together, and crank up the steam . . . then create your own steam with a hot-shower sex session. Consider it the perfect way to start a winter morning or end a chilly day.