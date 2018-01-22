These Sex Toys Will Make This V-Day Your Hottest Yet—Whether You’re Coupled Up or Single

Show yourself some love this Valentine's Day.
Yes, Valentine’s Day may be a big marketing ploy to get you to buy tons of chocolates and Netflix a bunch of rom-coms. But here at Health, we like to think of the holiday as a much-needed reminder that you are worthy of love.
While love comes in all forms, the kind that involves sex is on our minds as February 14 approaches. To help you get the most out of a Valentine’s Day sex session—with a partner or solo—we’ve rounded up six sex toys that will make this your most orgasmic V-Day ever. Read on for the devices sex therapists and pleasure experts recommend.
1
MysteryVibe Crescendo Vibrator
In the market for a sex toy that bends to fit your body and reach your hot spots? Try the Crescendo. This flexible vibrator can be used so many different ways that it comes with its own playbook (yes, really). According to MysteryVibe co-founder Stephanie Alys, rather than create a one-size-fits-all device, the UK brand wanted "to bring people closer together by allowing them to personalize the vibes, control the shape and position, and operate it remotely,” she tells Health. “A good sex toy should be something both people in the couple are excited to use!” The Crescendo can work the same magic for solo use as well.
2
IMO Vibrating Penis Ring
This buzzy ring brings good vibes to both partners, since it stimulates the clitoris and also helps men last longer by constricting blood flow to the penis, so an erection is stronger. “A woman can use it for clitoral stimulation either on her own, or after her partner finishes to get her orgasm too,” says Angela Skurtu, a St. Louis–based sex therapist.
3
The Womanizer
Pro tip: Give your traditional massage vibrator a break and seek out suction instead. One of the first clitoral vibrators to change the delivery of sensation from vibration to suction, the Womanizer has been a game-changer for ladies. “It gives women who are extraordinarily sensitive to vibrating toys a different option, and in some ways it more closely mimics what a partner would do with their mouth,” says Holly Richmond, PhD, a Los Angeles–based sex therapist.
4
We-Vibe Sync
“The We-Vibe Sync is used during intercourse and offers women clitoral and G-spot stimulation, while providing men with vibration on the upper side of his shaft,” says Richmond. “A slight redesign has improved its ability to stay put while switching positions, and another new feature allows for super titillating foreplay.” Also cool: Couples can control each other’s pleasure through the We-Vibe app even when they're across the room from each other. So far, yet so close.
5
Lovehoney Foreplay Dice
For V-day hookup inspo, look no further than foreplay dice, says Lovehoney sexpert Coco Cameron. Just give them a roll, see what word or phrase they land on, and do what the dice instruct you to do (think: lick, stroke, suck) to a specific part of your partner’s body. Let the games begin!
6
Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rabbit Vibrator
This one wins the popularity contest hands-down. “The most popular sex toy for women looking for both G-spot and clitoris action is the rabbit," says Cameron. "The rabbit is traditionally crafted to internally target your G-spot, while the flickering ears simultaneously tease your clitoris. It's a combination designed to bring you all the way to sheet-clenching blended orgasms.”