5 Real Women Reveal the Sex Positions That Always Make Them Orgasm

As pleasurable as sex can be, intercourse alone isn’t enough to make most women orgasm. In fact, only 18% of women report that penetration is sufficient for them to climax, according to a recent study. That low number got us wondering, what does work for women when it comes to hitting that high note—and are there any easy modifications that can make intercourse itself more of an orgasm trigger?

To find out, we turned not to researchers but the true orgasm experts: real women. We created an anonymous survey, asking for specifics about the positions they love that always result in an amazing O. If the sex you're having isn't doing the job bringing you to climax, steal these suggestions, which make the women who replied to us scream Oh!

Oral sex

Whether it’s part of foreplay or the main shebang, oral sex does the job getting women on track to O town. One big reason: The softer, gentler motions actually create more intensity than the feels women typically get from hands or a penis. “It's targeted and just the right amount of pressure,” wrote one respondent. “Plus, it's more relaxing than bopping around, so I can better focus on my O.” Don't forget the extra wetness, which helps increase sensation.

Cowgirl

Otherwise known as woman on top, this intercourse style doesn't earn raves just because it's empowering; some women also love it because it allows their bodies to be touched, kissed, or simply admired by their partner more than when they get it on in other positions.

Controlling the speed and depth of the action means you can go faster or slower or deeper depending on what your body wants. Meanwhile, your partner's hands are free to stimulate you where you want and bring you that much closer to the big bang. “One of my ‘soft’ spots is my nipples, so cowgirl gives the best access to climax while my breasts are played with,” one survey taker told us.

Missionary leg lift

Missionary is a comfortable yet not always super orgasmic position for women. But this take on missionary gets a major thumbs-up from one respondent.

“Me: laying on the bed, legs on over my his shoulders. Him: On top of me, thrusting fast and hard while also doing some clitoral stimulation,” she wrote, referring to her partner touching her clitoris with his hands. “The force he exerts coupled with how deep this position feels makes me all the more likely to orgasm.” Added bonus: “It doubles as a great hamstring stretch!”

Doggy style

If the only time you get on all fours is when you do a cat-cow stretch in yoga class, pay attention. The primal position is beloved by women looking to give themselves an extra hand while they get it on—something most women need to orgasm during intercourse.

“I usually prefer doggy style when it's time to climax, with a little hands-on self love to help out!” one woman replied to Health. “As someone who also likes anal sex, doggy style is a position I really enjoy. It makes it easy for me to masturbate while I'm being penetrated, which is helpful for me and hot for my partner. Major win-win.”

Spooning

Side-by-side sex has a tame, cozy rep and doesn't get the kudos it deserves, as one woman told us. “I’m all about being the little spoon as he enters me from behind,” wrote the respondent. “Since both his hands are free in this position, before he actually gets inside me he can grab my breasts and also offer up some clitoral action to get me extra aroused before he does penetrate." And when you do reach peak, you're already wrapped up together and can bask in the orgasmic afterglow.