This Is the Best Erotica on Amazon

The details: A continuation of the popular Men of Honor series, this book follows Jax, an army vet who must protect his wife and daughter after a horrible event threatens to separate them.

What the reviews say:

"Fighting With Honor is packed full of passion, love, and suspense." —Tara Smith

"I love everything KC Lynn writes, but there is something so special for me about this Men of Honor series and with this novella she again proves that to be true." —Dolphinlover24

"Anybody that knows me knows I absolutely LOVE The Men of Honor series, it has been one of my favorite series since I started reading. There is just something about these characters that speaks to me on a level I can’t explain." —N Miller