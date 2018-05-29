As temperatures rise and summer Fridays kick in at the office, we're setting our sights on booking weekend getaways for a little relief (and uninhibited fun) from the dog days of summer. And cardinal rule number one: What happens on vacation, stays on vacation.

We know that beach holidays and international trips are great for romancing your significant other or for couples wanting to spice up their relationship. But instead of seeking out or investing in true love, what if you’ve got your eye on experiencing a good old-fashioned summer fling. Our advice? Own it.

RELATED: 'Vacation Constipation' Is Real—Here's How to Keep It From Ruining Your Next Trip

With this in mind, here's a rundown of the best cities to visit if you want to find and enjoy a summer fling. Last month, travel site Expedia commissioned a poll that asked more than 1,000 adults to weigh in on the best destinations for singles looking for a hookup, among other romantic goals. The survey results show that you actually don’t need to leave the States for a hot time. Here, the best places to visit for a quick yet steamy rendezvous this summer.

Las Vegas tops Expedia's list, and who are we to argue? With affordable flights to Sin City and a 24/7 party atmosphere, it's easy to meet other singles while hanging out on the infamous strip. Miami is next on the list with its unparalleled nightlife, beautiful beaches and gorgeous people. You just need to a swimsuit and an open mind (wink wink).

RELATED: 16 Amazingly Healthy Vacation Ideas for Summer 2018

The survey ranks New York City third, with the hippest nightclubs, bars, and restaurants, and lots of unattached revelers. Los Angeles and San Francisco come in fourth and fifth. These two California cities have completely different vibes, but both feature plenty of non-committing singles and vacationers traveling in and out—perfect for a no-strings-attached fling before bidding your bedmate farewell and heading to the airport.

If you're interested in getting a stamp on your passport while crossing summer fling off your bucket list, check out Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Amsterdam, or Paris. Expedia recommends these destinations as ideal for globetrotting, fling-hunting singles. Not only are they great stops for sweet, sweet casual lovin', but the incredible history, architecture, and culture of these cities will make seduction even easier.