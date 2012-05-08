5 of 7 Getty Images

Quickies

Overrated: Airplane lavatory

Once upon a time, being a member of the Mile High Club was something to brag about. But that was back in the day when planes were so roomy you could actually stretch your legs in coach. Besides, could you really hit your high note in a place that smells like pee and diesel?



Underrated: Powder room

Logistics-wise, it works surprisingly well—the compact space allows you and your man to experiment with new positions (like him standing and you sitting on the sink!). And then there’s the sneaking-off factor: Try it at a party—as long as there are no lines—or a relative’s house (extra naughty!).