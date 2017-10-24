This Couple Is Embarking on a 30-Day Sex Challenge. Here’s What That Means

Some people try a 30-day sugar detox. Others commit to a month-long push-up or plank challenge. And then there's the couple behind Reddit account TryAnything3Timese: The duo is experimenting with a 30-day sex challenge to break out of their romantic comfort zones, and they're sharing their plan with the Internet.

"We are starting a 30 Day Sex Challenge this Friday based on a list from a friend and lists we have found online," the couple wrote in a post last week on Reddit's r/sex forum. They described their sexy plans for each day of the month in detail, adding that exceptions might be made for "[p]eriods, holidays, business travel" and that "condoms and birth control should be used when desired or required."

As for what’s on their to-do list, the couple plans to get it on in plenty of different ways—and not just in the bedroom. Day five, for example, prescribes shower sex. Day 11 is for oral sex only. Day 21 calls for a visit to a sex store (purchases are non-negotiable).

When some Reddit commenters expressed skepticism about the plan, pointing out that people have different libidos, the authors explained that the rules are by no means fixed. "This is a personal challenge, not a legal contract," they clarified. "If a partner doesn't want to do something, all they need to do is say no. ... No one is forced to take part."

Exploring comfort zones and getting frisky regularly are things sex therapist Holly Richmond, PhD, is all for: "This challenge is essentially asking for 30 days of arousal," she says. "The more sex you have, the more sex you want. So this is a great exercise for a couple that feels like they’ve fallen into a rut."

Dr. Richmond adds that in some ways, pre-planned activities may make romantic hookups a little easier. "Having [these types of] specific descriptions can help take off the pressure of having to be creative and novel about sex," she explains. "You just follow the directions."

Some of those directions, according to the sex challenge? Watch porn together, dabble in domination, and message each other your fantasies during the day (not using work email, of course).

But before you get started on your own, just know that a month of wild and crazy sex-perimentation isn’t for everyone. Many of the exercises in the challenge require a significant degree of connection, says Dr. Richmond. "If a couple is experiencing conflict, I’d first want to work on communicating and facilitating intimacy before I introduce the sexual activity pieces," she says.

If you and your S.O. are in a place to try a month of nonstop romps in the sheets, feel free to try the plan created by the couple on Reddit, or design your own version of the calendar with your partner. Then... get to it!