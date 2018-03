While many people use “vagina” to refer to the whole below-the-belt area, inside and out, the term refers specifically to the muscular canal connecting the cervix (aka the lower part of the uterus) to the outside of the body. All the external parts of your reproductive system are properly called the vulva. The vulva includes:

Labia majora: The fleshy, hair-covered outer folds.

Labia minora: The inner lips, which cover the vaginal opening. These can be very small, or they can extend beyond the labia majora. It’s also common for one lip to be longer than the other.

Clitoris: The nerve-rich nub at the top of the vulva, crucial to orgasm and sexual pleasure.